$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kinetik Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KNTK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kinetik Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) will announce $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kinetik’s earnings. Kinetik posted earnings per share of ($5.58) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinetik will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kinetik.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors raised Kinetik from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $64.25. 313,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,195. Kinetik has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 3.31.

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $232,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

