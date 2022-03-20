$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. iQIYI posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year sales of $4.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iQIYI.

Get iQIYI alerts:

IQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

About iQIYI (Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.