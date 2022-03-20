$1.27 Million in Sales Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) to post $1.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.85 million and the lowest is $650,000.00. Novan posted sales of $820,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $14.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $18.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.77 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $41.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative return on equity of 152.89% and a negative net margin of 1,003.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Novan in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novan in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Novan by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novan in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Novan in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Novan stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.04. Novan has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

