$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.47. W. R. Berkley reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

NYSE:WRB traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,113. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $70.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.93 and a 200-day moving average of $82.08.

W. R. Berkley shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,903,000 after acquiring an additional 71,757 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,910,000 after purchasing an additional 333,012 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,280,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,091,000 after purchasing an additional 146,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,708,000 after purchasing an additional 211,922 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

