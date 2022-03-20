$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) will report $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology reported sales of $832.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year sales of $6.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

MRVL opened at $71.33 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of -132.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $2,371,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,550 shares of company stock worth $9,609,707 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

