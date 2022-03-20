$1.44 EPS Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) to post $1.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $1.39. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FRT traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $117.38. The stock had a trading volume of 850,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,062. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $97.87 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

