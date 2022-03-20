$1.44 EPS Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRTGet Rating) to post $1.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $1.39. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FRT traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $117.38. The stock had a trading volume of 850,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,062. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $97.87 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.