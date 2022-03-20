$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $7.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Camping World’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Camping World stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. Camping World has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 3,685.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 578,449 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 50.8% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after acquiring an additional 283,034 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 5,913.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 271,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 266,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 391.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 242,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,145,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

