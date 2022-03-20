$1.65 EPS Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. UMB Financial posted earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $8.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $159,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $44,425.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,385 shares of company stock worth $1,372,239 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

UMBF stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,570. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.96. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $112.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.86 and its 200-day moving average is $101.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

