107,700 Shares in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 51,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 25,653 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 85,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 31,505 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000.
Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 654,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,198. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48.
In other news, Director Robert W. Fairbairn bought 15,900 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $205,269.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager William Stuart Broadbent bought 5,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,400 shares of company stock worth $364,044 in the last quarter.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.
