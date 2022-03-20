107,950 Shares in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) Bought by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 107,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,000. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EMBD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.78. 9,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,931. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68.

