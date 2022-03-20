11,306 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,006 shares of company stock worth $19,057,084 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.00. 2,034,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,388. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $153.05.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.86.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.