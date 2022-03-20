$133.06 Million in Sales Expected for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) will report sales of $133.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.19 million. Invitae reported sales of $103.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $642.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $648.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $874.47 million, with estimates ranging from $863.10 million to $881.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Invitae.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Shares of NVTA opened at $8.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.18. Invitae has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,253 shares of company stock worth $483,373 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 34,588 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae (Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.