133,000 Shares in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Bought by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.10% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the third quarter worth about $172,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 27,082 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $566,284.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James P. Oneill sold 6,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $130,415.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,023 in the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.90. 6,250,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,458,453. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 20.33%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

