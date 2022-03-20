$134.52 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) to announce $134.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.87 million and the highest is $138.70 million. FB Financial reported sales of $149.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $564.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.48 million to $582.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $623.18 million, with estimates ranging from $591.42 million to $659.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.41 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

FBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised their target price on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $46.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average of $44.09. FB Financial has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 6,457.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,713,000 after buying an additional 636,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 534,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after buying an additional 475,449 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,292,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,560,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 338,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after buying an additional 147,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

