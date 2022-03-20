13,568 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $133.44. 53,962,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,124,646. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.31. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $130.32 and a 12-month high of $155.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

