$156.48 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $156.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.70 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $132.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $735.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $697.10 million to $786.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $827.87 million, with estimates ranging from $704.54 million to $937.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

NYSE STNG opened at $19.23 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 78.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 134,509 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 48.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 16.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 22,632 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

