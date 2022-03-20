$169.76 Million in Sales Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) will post $169.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.32 million to $182.20 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $131.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year sales of $692.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $655.17 million to $728.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $660.12 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $732.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in The RMR Group by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The RMR Group by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $954.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. The RMR Group has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $47.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 72.04%.

About The RMR Group (Get Rating)

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.