176,337 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 176,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,017,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of GXO Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,452,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,256,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded up $4.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.24. 1,715,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.27.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

