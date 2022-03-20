$177.05 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $177.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.47 million. 8X8 reported sales of $144.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $634.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620.10 million to $639.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $782.15 million, with estimates ranging from $744.95 million to $805.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover 8X8.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.
EGHT stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.10.
In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $33,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $416,855 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in 8X8 by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in 8X8 by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
