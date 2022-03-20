$18.82 Million in Sales Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) will announce $18.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $19.65 million. Selecta Biosciences reported sales of $11.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $51.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.96 million to $55.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SELB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $42,014.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

