$183.55 Million in Sales Expected for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) will announce $183.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.50 million and the lowest is $181.96 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year sales of $812.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $803.04 million to $830.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on IS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE IS opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. ironSource has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,015,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,195 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ironSource by 37.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,627,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,707,000 after buying an additional 6,727,564 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ironSource by 9,773.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,233,000 after buying an additional 14,955,807 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the fourth quarter worth about $106,824,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ironSource by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,483,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

