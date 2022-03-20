$2.43 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $2.85 million. DURECT posted sales of $2.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $16.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.14 million to $21.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $51.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 52.37% and a negative net margin of 259.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of DRRX opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.94. DURECT has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.

In other news, Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 200,000 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 521.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 691,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in DURECT by 600.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 421,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DURECT by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 357,972 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,925,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 275,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile (Get Rating)

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

