$21.13 Million in Sales Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $21.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.00 million. O2Micro International posted sales of $23.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year sales of $105.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $108.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $118.00 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in O2Micro International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in O2Micro International by 39.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in O2Micro International by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.78. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

