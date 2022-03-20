23,143 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after buying an additional 820,125 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $136,417,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.7% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.17. 2,590,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,767. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $157.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.82 and a 200 day moving average of $123.97.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

