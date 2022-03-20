23,200 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Purchased by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Snap by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,834 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,620,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,998,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE SNAP opened at $36.00 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,038,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $456,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock worth $47,574,738.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.11.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.