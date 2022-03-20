$238.42 Million in Sales Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) to report sales of $238.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $234.96 million. fuboTV reported sales of $119.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow fuboTV.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The business had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUBO. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

NYSE FUBO opened at $7.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in fuboTV by 2.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in fuboTV by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in fuboTV by 30.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in fuboTV by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in fuboTV by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile (Get Rating)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.