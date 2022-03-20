252,003 Shares in Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) Purchased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 252,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Velo3D as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter worth approximately $12,555,000. VK Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter worth approximately $260,409,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get Velo3D alerts:

VLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Velo3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of VLD stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 558,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,326. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80. Velo3D Inc has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $13.18.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Velo3D Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Velo3D (Get Rating)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.