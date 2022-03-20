$26.01 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) will report sales of $26.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.01 million and the highest is $27.71 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $19.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $108.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.32 million to $113.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $115.31 million, with estimates ranging from $103.91 million to $124.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 132.66% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,952,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,320,000 after buying an additional 537,368 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,870,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,959,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,034,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 24,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 36,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 675,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 23,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

