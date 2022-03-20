26,594 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,846,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,074,000 after buying an additional 470,733 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 59,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

