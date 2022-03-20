270,000 Shares in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Purchased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.05% of Alight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Alight in the third quarter valued at about $195,160,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alight in the third quarter worth $93,279,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alight in the third quarter valued at $88,633,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth $78,829,000. Finally, Thomas H Lee Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth $252,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Alight stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

