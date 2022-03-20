28,243 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $467,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,742 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $3.09 on Friday, hitting $154.79. 199,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,757. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $130.14 and a 52 week high of $176.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.32.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

