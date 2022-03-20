28,570 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DE traded up $7.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $413.15. 2,890,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,287. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $377.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.59.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

