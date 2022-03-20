$3.40 Million in Sales Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) will post $3.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $12.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 million to $12.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.90 million, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $18.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APVO. UBS Group cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,729,000. Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $5.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $35.70.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

