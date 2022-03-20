$3.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) will post $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.61 and the highest is $3.84. Snap-on reported earnings per share of $3.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after buying an additional 509,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,206,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,673,000 after purchasing an additional 395,086 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Snap-on by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,774,000 after purchasing an additional 225,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Snap-on by 83.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after purchasing an additional 225,521 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNA opened at $213.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Snap-on Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

