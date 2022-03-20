$3.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) to post $3.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.69 billion. Adient reported sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full year sales of $14.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $14.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $16.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

ADNT opened at $38.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42. Adient has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. FMR LLC grew its position in Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the second quarter worth $656,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 134,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 26.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 513,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after purchasing an additional 107,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Adient (Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.