30,769 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Acquired by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of CPB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.43. 3,705,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,798. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

