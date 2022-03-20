30,769 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Bought by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.43. 3,705,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,798. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

