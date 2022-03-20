$31.54 Million in Sales Expected for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) to report sales of $31.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.10 million to $33.12 million. Ardmore Shipping posted sales of $25.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $140.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.90 million to $147.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $145.85 million, with estimates ranging from $140.16 million to $151.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

NYSE:ASC opened at $4.39 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 234,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 366,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 303,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

