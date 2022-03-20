3,126 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Bought by Spring Capital Management LLC

Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $347.19 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $320.62 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.67.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

