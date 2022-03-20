$327.32 Million in Sales Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) to report $327.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $326.50 million to $327.90 million. Medpace posted sales of $259.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $165.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace has a 52 week low of $136.80 and a 52 week high of $231.00.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $8,856,954.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 38,960 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $8,590,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,034 shares of company stock valued at $41,035,986. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its position in Medpace by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 4.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 67.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Medpace by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

