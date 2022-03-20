33,399 Shares in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Purchased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,399 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 926.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $493,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $4,286,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,873,093 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

NYSE:ZEN traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $155.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.15. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -62.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

