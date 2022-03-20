33,399 Shares in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Purchased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,399 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 926.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $493,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $4,286,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,873,093 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ZEN traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $155.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.15. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -62.35 and a beta of 1.00.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zendesk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zendesk (ZEN)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.