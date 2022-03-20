$383.56 Million in Sales Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) to post $383.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $475.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $356.04 million. Exelixis posted sales of $270.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXEL. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,034. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. Exelixis has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

