39,634 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Gentex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Gentex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 32,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,789,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 13,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $417,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,483. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Gentex Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.