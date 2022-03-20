3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 75,624 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of 3M worth $117,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 127,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $148.32 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

