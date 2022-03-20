3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,692,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.29 and its 200-day moving average is $172.07. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

