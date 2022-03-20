$4.18 EPS Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) will report $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.86. Amgen reported earnings per share of $3.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $17.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.08 to $17.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.55 to $20.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 8.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $1,038,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $236.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.52 and a 200 day moving average of $218.79. The company has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

