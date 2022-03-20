$4.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) will announce $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.79. Ulta Beauty posted earnings of $4.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $18.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.20 to $19.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $20.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.04 to $21.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,323,000 after buying an additional 37,429 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,165,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $391.23 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $297.29 and a one year high of $422.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.19 and a 200-day moving average of $381.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

