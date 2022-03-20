$4.56 Million in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) will post $4.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $19.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 million to $23.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.70 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $23.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 368.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18,273.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 26,862 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

