$4.84 Billion in Sales Expected for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) will announce $4.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HF Sinclair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.38 billion. HF Sinclair posted sales of $3.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will report full year sales of $26.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.80 billion to $32.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.65 billion to $35.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HF Sinclair.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.60. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

