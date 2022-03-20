$418.60 Million in Sales Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) to report $418.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $411.80 million and the highest is $426.00 million. Ameresco posted sales of $252.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

AMRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $235,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $388,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,411. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRC stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.15. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About Ameresco (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.